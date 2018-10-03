BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s new president is set to take office after tapping an independent Shiite lawmaker for the post of prime minister.
Barham Salih, a longtime Kurdish politician, will assume power in a formal handover ceremony on Wednesday, a day after being elected and sworn in by parliament. Under an unofficial agreement dating back to the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, Iraq’s presidency — a largely ceremonial role — is held by a Kurd, while the prime minister is Shiite and the parliament speaker is Sunni.
Salih has tasked Adel Abdul-Mahdi, a former vice president, with forming a government. He has 30 days to submit his cabinet to parliament for approval.
No single party won an outright majority in national elections in May. Two Shiite-led blocs claim to have majority support in the legislature.
