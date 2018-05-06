BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq says it has carried out an airstrike in neighboring Syria targeting the Islamic State group.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced Sunday’s strike, the latest in a series of cross-border air raids launched against the extremists in recent weeks.
Iraqi and Syrian forces have driven IS from virtually all the territory it once held, but the group still operates in remote areas along the border.
The announcement came days before national elections in Iraq, in which al-Abadi hopes to secure a second term as prime minister. In his campaign he has frequently highlighted his role in overseeing the defeat of the extremist group.
