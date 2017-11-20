TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader has visited the earthquake-hit region along the border with Iraq and urged for more efficiency and aid for the people in the stricken area.

The temblor killed over 530 people and injured thousands.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told the townspeople in the worst-hit Kurdish town of Sarpol-e Zahab on Monday that he is not yet “content” with how the aid has been delivered.

Khamenei says: “I believe that officials should double their efforts” to help the people affected by the quake.

But Khamenei also praised the rescue and relief operations following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake.

Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences an earthquake per day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened historic city of Bam in south Iran and killed 26,000 people.