TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader has visited the earthquake-hit region along the border with Iraq and urged for more efficiency and aid for the people in the stricken area.
The temblor killed over 530 people and injured thousands.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told the townspeople in the worst-hit Kurdish town of Sarpol-e Zahab on Monday that he is not yet “content” with how the aid has been delivered.
Khamenei says: “I believe that officials should double their efforts” to help the people affected by the quake.
Most Read Stories
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Huskies won't repeat as Pac-12 champs, but their consolation prize? The game of the year
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
But Khamenei also praised the rescue and relief operations following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake.
Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences an earthquake per day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened historic city of Bam in south Iran and killed 26,000 people.