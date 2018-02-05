TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s official IRNA news agency says guards at the presidential complex in Tehran opened fire, wounding a man carrying a sword and trying to enter the compound.
Monday’s report quoted Hamid Reza Goudarzi, deputy security chief, as saying that the 35-year-old man was taken to hospital. There was no information on his condition or possible motives for trying to enter the presidential complex.
IRNA says the man had managed to pass through the first checkpoint, one of several. It wasn’t clear whether President Hassan Rouhani was in the complex on Monday.
Attempts to enter the presidential compound with a sword are rare, though Iranian men occasionally carry swords and daggers, especially when in traditional clothing.
Police have tried to dissuade people from carrying such arms and occasionally confiscate the weapons.