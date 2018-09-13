TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Thousands of Iranians have attended a massive funeral for 135 soldiers, 30 years after the end of the 1980s war between Iran and Iraq.

Caskets draped in the Iranian flag in the capital Tehran on Thursday were encircled by mourners, many of them weeping. State TV reported that only 17 bodies had been identified.

Iran and Iraq occasionally exchange the remains of soldiers from the 1980-1988 war. In July, Iraq returned 76 bodies to Iran a month after Iran returned the bodies of 128 Iraqi soldiers, all killed in the war.