TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The website of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard reports that a pilot has died after his Sukhoi-22 jet fighter-bomber crashed in the country’s south.
The Saturday report on sepahnews.com said the plane was taking part in a morning exercise in southern Fars province when it crashed. It did not elaborate.
Iran has a history of air accidents blamed on its aging aircraft and poor maintenance.
Iran has both Russian-made and U.S.-made fighter planes. The U.S. aircraft were delivered to Tehran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ousted the western-backed monarchy. Iran purchased Sukhoi fighter-bombers from Russia after the revolution.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
- Should NFL end Thursday Night Football? What the national media are saying about Seahawks' costly win in Arizona
- ‘Small potatoes,’ or climate catastrophe? Company wants to restart coal mining in King County
- China’s real-estate agents explain why they love Seattle and if they think foreign homebuying will keep surging
It also has restored some Sukhoi-22s from Iraq in 1991.