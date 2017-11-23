DALLAS (AP) — Seven years ago Samira Page invited about five fellow refugees from the world’s trouble spots to sit around her table and experience their first traditional American Thanksgiving Day feast.

This year, the Iranian native invited fellow refugees for Thanksgiving — this time about 400 of them. That was just one of many feasts offered around Texas for those who left lives behind or have no settled lives.

Page founded Gateway of Grace, a Christian outreach ministry to refugees. She said some of the refugees served in her early Thanksgiving feasts are now helping serve those freshly on American shores from the world’s trouble spots. Some have been in the United States for less than a month.

___

This story corrects when first event was held from nine to seven years ago.