Share story

By
The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media say authorities have released a prominent human rights lawyer after eight years in prison.

The semi-official ISNA news agency reported Wednesday that Abdolfattah Soltani was reunited with his family after a Revolutionary Court ruled to release him the day before.

Soltani co-founded a human rights group with Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in 2011 on charges of anti-government activities during the rule of hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Under Iranian law, convicts can be granted conditional freedom after serving at least half of their prison terms.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Soltani was briefly released from prison to attend the funeral of his 30-year-old daughter Homa who died in August of a heart attack.

Iran has jailed scores of lawyers and activists on similar charges.

The Associated Press