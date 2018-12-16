Share story

By
The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The website of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is reporting that a general who fought in Syria and Iraq has allegedly accidentally killed himself while cleaning a gun.

Gen. Ghodratollah Mansouri allegedly shot himself in the head by accident while cleaning his pistol, according to the Sunday report.

The report added that Mansouri was veteran of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war and a “defender of the shrine,” a reference to Iranians who fight against the extremist Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

Since 2014, Mansouri was a regional commander of the Guard’s ground forces in the northeastern city of Mashhad, some 900 kilometers east of the capital Tehran.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Hundreds of Iranian forces have been killed fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

The Associated Press