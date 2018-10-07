TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s parliament has voted to join a global convention to cut off terror financing, hoping to avoid further international sanctions as the 2015 nuclear accord unravels.

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani says 143 out of 268 lawmakers present voted Sunday to join the “Combating the Financing of Terrorism,” or CFT.

Iran has long provided support to the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group as well as Palestinian armed groups, which Western countries view as terrorist organizations. Hard-liners had opposed joining the CFT, saying it threatened Iran’s sovereignty.

President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear deal with world powers in May, and has vowed to ramp up sanctions unless Iran dramatically changes its policies, including halting its support for regional militant groups.

European countries are trying to salvage the nuclear accord.