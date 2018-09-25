TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A semi-official news agency in Iran believed to be close to the country’s hard-line Revolutionary Guard has published a video threatening the capitals of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with missile attacks.

The Fars news agency tweeted and then later deleted the video on Tuesday, just days after the weekend attack on an Iranian military parade that killed at least 25 people and wounded over 60.

The video shows file footage of previous ballistic missile attacks by the Guard, then shows a graphic of a sniper rifle scope homing in on UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi, and also on Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The video also threatens Israel.

Iranian officials have blamed regional Sunni Arab countries for backing the Arab separatists they say carried out Saturday’s attack in Ahvaz.