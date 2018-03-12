TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian news website says Revolutionary Guard troops have thwarted a twin suicide attack near the Pakistan border, killing both would-be bombers.

Monday’s report by Sepahnews.com says the assailants tried to attack a border outpost belonging to the Guard on Sunday night, one was using an explosive-laden truck and the other had a suicide belt.

It says both assailants were killed. The explosions also wounded two Iranian forces at the Saravan border crossing in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province.

The report didn’t say whether the assailants had crossed into Iran from Pakistan.

The area has been the scene of occasional clashes between Baluch militants and Iranian forces.

Security forces also frequently clash with drug traffickers in the province, which lies on a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.