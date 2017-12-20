TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state television says that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake has jolted a town near the country’s capital.

The report says the quake hit Meshkindasht, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of Tehran, at 23:28 Wednesday local time. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The quake was felt in several cities in Iran’s north, including Tehran. Rescue teams were sent to site.

In November, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit western Iran, killing more than 600 people.

Iran is prone to near-daily earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.