TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Tehran’s prosecutor-general says a court has sentenced a suspect to six years in prison for relaying information on the country’s nuclear program to a U.S. intelligence agent and a European country.
Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi told the judiciary website — Mizanonline.ir — that the convict allegedly met the agent nine times and provided him with information about “nuclear affairs and sanctions.”
Dolatabadi added that he provided the information to a European country too.
He said the court also ordered the confiscation of the money he received for the information.
The report did not identify the convict or provide additional details.