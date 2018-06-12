Share story

By
The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Hassan Rouhani says Iran will not be able to remain in the 2015 nuclear accord unless it benefits from the agreement’s provisions.

In a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, Rouhani said the Europeans must find a way to compensate Iran if they want to preserve the landmark agreement, following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the deal and restore sanctions.

Co-signers France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China want to preserve the accord, which limits Iran’s nuclear activities in return for lifting international sanctions.

Rouhani’s website quoted him as saying: “We must not let this great achievement of diplomacy be destroyed by others’ unilateral actions, which are unfaithful to their promises.”

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Other Iranian officials have said nuclear activities could be resumed if the agreement collapses.

The Associated Press