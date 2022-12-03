Iran is reviewing a decades-old law that imposes a dress code on women, the Telegraph reported.

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the country’s attorney general, said on Friday that parliament and the judiciary were reviewing laws requiring women to wear head coverings, the newspaper said.

While the country’s republican and Islamic foundations were constitutionally entrenched, the methods of implementing the constitution could be “flexible,” the Telegraph cited President Ebrahim Raisi as saying in televised comments Saturday.

Iran has been swept up in protests since Mahsa Amini, 22, died in police custody after she was detained for allegedly violating the nation’s strict dress code. As many as 200 people have been killed in the ongoing unrest, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported Saturday.