TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sought to defend his administration amid ongoing economic problems fanned by America’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal.
Rouhani spoke Tuesday before the Iranian parliament and linked nationwide demonstrations that rocked the country in December to January to President Donald Trump’s decision months later to withdraw from the accord.
The president said: “Be aware that sabotage creates destruction. Be aware that painting a bleak picture of people’s lives will lead to further darkness.”
Rouhani also made a cryptic remark that Iran had a “third way” to deal with the crisis other than abandoning or staying in the nuclear deal. He did not elaborate, but said he mentioned it to French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag WATCH
- Trump rejected plans for a White House statement praising McCain
- Gunman kills two at Florida mall
- John McCain, maverick of the Senate and former POW, dies at 81 VIEW
- Shooting killed gamers seeking money for college, family WATCH