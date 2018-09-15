TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are reporting that the country’s General Prosecutor has ordered the closure of a reformist newspaper on charges of insulting the Shiite religion.
The Friday reports say that the “Sedayeh Eslahat” newspaper was ordered shut down for publishing an article on female-to-male gender reassignment surgery. The prosecutor, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, ordered the editor be punished, too, the reports said.
On Thursday, a headline on the newspaper’s front page read: “Ruqayyah became Mahdi after 22 years.”
Ruqayyah was the daughter of Hussein, a Shiite Imam, and the article was published during Mu?arram, a holiday in which Shiite Muslims mourn the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the prophet Muhammad.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead as Hurricane Florence drenches the Carolinas
- Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Florida Taco Bell employee refuses to help client who doesn’t speak Spanish WATCH
- 'It looked like Armageddon:' Deadly gas blasts destroy homes VIEW
According to Shiite beliefs, Mahdi is the name of the 12th Shiite Imam who has lived since the 9th century.