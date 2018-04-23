NEW YORK (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister says neither Iran nor Saudi Arabia can be the dominant power in the Middle East and what’s needed most is for the eight countries in the Persian Gulf region to talk to each other — not about each other.

Mohammad Javad Zarif says that “in an attempt to be the strongest in the region, to exclude one another from the region, we have managed to destroy the region.”

He told the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday evening that it’s time to break with that. He says that “Iran is ready for it because we are big enough, old enough, mature enough to appreciate this reality.”

Zarif expressed hope Iran’s neighbors can work together with Tehran to embark on a transformation of the Middle East.