TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s intelligence minister says the recruitment of a former cabinet-level official from a “hostile” country is a sign of his counter-espionage agency’s power.
Speaking on state TV late Tuesday, Mahmoud Alavi claimed his agency had a “member of the cabinet of a hostile country” in hand. He did not name the country or individual.
“The counter-espionage sector of the intelligence ministry is one the most powerful among world’s intelligence services,” he said.
In June, Israel imprisoned former Israeli government minister Gonen Segev after he was charged with spying for arch-enemy Iran.
Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups like Palestinian Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah.