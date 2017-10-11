TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has warned of a tough response from Tehran if President Donald Trump presses ahead with his threats to scuttle the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.
The state-run IRNA news agency is says Mohammad Javad Zarif briefed lawmakers during a closed session of parliament on Trump’s anticipated refusal to certify Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
The agency quotes Zarif as saying on Wednesday that if the United States acts against the deal, Iran will offer a “tougher response.”
Meanwhile, the semi-official Fars news agency says Zarif told lawmakers Iran “will never renegotiate” the deal.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- The Pac-12 did Washington no favors with the schedule, and that was a mistake
Trump is expected to decline this week to certify Iran’s compliance in the 2015 agreement, referring it to Congress. He also is expected to target the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard with new sanctions.