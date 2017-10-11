TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has warned of a tough response from Tehran if President Donald Trump presses ahead with his threats to scuttle the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

The state-run IRNA news agency is says Mohammad Javad Zarif briefed lawmakers during a closed session of parliament on Trump’s anticipated refusal to certify Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

The agency quotes Zarif as saying on Wednesday that if the United States acts against the deal, Iran will offer a “tougher response.”

Meanwhile, the semi-official Fars news agency says Zarif told lawmakers Iran “will never renegotiate” the deal.

Trump is expected to decline this week to certify Iran’s compliance in the 2015 agreement, referring it to Congress. He also is expected to target the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard with new sanctions.