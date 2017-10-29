TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president has asked the United Nations nuclear chief to confirm it still adheres to the nuclear deal with world powers after President Donald Trump refused to re-certify the accord.
A statement Sunday from President Hassan Rouhani’s office quoted him as telling Yukiya Amano that Iran’s adherence to the deal “has been complete and remarkable.”
Amano, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, met with Iranian officials during his visit Sunday in Tehran.
Rouhani described the nuclear deal “as an important achievement … and we must consolidate this important international commitment with full cooperation.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- UW freshman tight end Hunter Bryant exits UCLA game with leg injury
Trump’s refusal to recertify the deal has sent the agreement to the U.S. Congress.