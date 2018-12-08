TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency is reporting that the country’s authorities have arrested four suspects in a suicide car bombing attack this week in southeastern Sistan and Balouchestan province.
The Saturday report quotes Ali Movahedirad, provincial prosecutor, as saying four suspects were arrested in various cities in the province in connection with Thursday’s attack in the city of Chabahar.
Movahedirad says: “Investigations will continue into the role of the suspects in the terrorist operations and the identification of the main agents of the incident.”
On Thursday morning, a suicide car bomber struck a police headquarters in the port city of Chabahar, killing at least two policemen and wounding 42 people.
The Sunni jihadist group Ansar al-Furqan claimed responsibility for the attack.