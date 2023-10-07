The government of Iran, which for years has been engaged in a shadow war with Israel and has supported Hamas, cheered the group’s attack on Israel on Saturday.

“The forceful response of young Palestinians today to the child-murdering Zionist regime showed that it is more vulnerable than ever and the young Palestinians have the upper hand,” said Ali Bahadori Jahromi, the spokesperson for Iran’s government.

Iran has for decades backed Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza and whose own interests in battling Israel align with Iran’s. Experts say that over the years, Iran has provided Hamas with financial and political support, weapons, and technology and training to build its own arsenal of advanced rockets that can reach deep into Israeli territory.

There was no immediate sign that Iran had coordinated with Hamas on its most recent attacks.

But one of Iran’s most senior military commanders said Iran would fully support Gaza’s operation, which the group has called Al-Aqsa Storm, after the mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City. “We are confident that all the resistance groups in the region will support this,” said Gen. Yayha Rahim Safavi, the top military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader and a former commander in chief of the Revolutionary Guard.

Iranian media and social media channels affiliated with the Guard provided minute-by-minute updates of the conflict, boasting that Iran-backed militants had caught Israel off-guard in one of the most serious security breaches in recent years.

The social media channels, mostly on Telegram, posted photos and videos of the rockets, quadcopter drones and military equipment at Hamas’ disposal, and congratulatory messages with every news flash that an Israeli had been injured or killed.

“Today’s operation opened a new chapter in the field of resistance and armed operations against the occupiers in the occupied territories,” said Nasser Kanani, the spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the past few years, Israel has orchestrated a string of covert attacks on Iran, including the sabotaging of Iran’s nuclear facilities. While Iran’s leaders have made no secret of their desire to punish Israel for the wave of attacks, they have struggled to find an effective way to retaliate without risking an all-out war or derailing any chance for a revised nuclear accord with the United States and other world powers.

On Saturday, celebratory fireworks went off in Tehran outside the building housing the Palestinian diplomatic mission to Iran, videos shared on state media showed. Crowds waving Palestinian flags and firecrackers chanted, “Death to Israel,” as car horns and whistles blared. Sweets and pastries were handed out from large boxes, state media reports said.

But while Iran’s hard-liners may be eager for retribution, public opinion within the country is far from monolithic when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Many do not see the Palestinian struggle as their fight and oppose the government’s funneling millions of dollars to an array of proxy militant groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen that could otherwise be used to address urgent economic problems at home.

“No to Gaza, no to Lebanon, my life for Iran” has been a popular slogan chanted every time protests against the government arise.

Many Iranians who oppose the government took to social media Saturday to condemn Hamas’ attacks and express solidarity with Israel, saying they were all victims of the same extremist views.