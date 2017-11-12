FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana college that’s getting a new name and management structure will also switch to new school colors as part of its sweeping realignment next year.

Officials at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne say the school’s colors will change from blue and white to black and gold when the campus becomes Purdue University Fort Wayne next July.

Black and gold are the colors of its new mother school.

School spokeswoman Kimberly Wagner tells The Journal Gazette that the university’s athletic teams will remain known as the Mastodons.

Purdue and IU’s trustees approved an agreement last year under which IU will have a lower campus profile and focus on health sciences. Purdue will handle all other academic programs.

The school will also be getting a new chancellor.

