DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 in December.

Iowa Workforce Development on Tuesday announced the rate, which was down from 2.9 percent in November. Iowa’s unemployment rate compares to a 4.1 percent national rate.

The agency says Iowa added 7,100 jobs in December, bringing the total number of jobs to 1.6 million. Jobs gains were strongest in manufacturing, health care and transportation.

There were an estimated 47,000 unemployed Iowa residents in December.