ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — An Iowa woman who thought she had won $100 on the Powerball was a few zeros off — she won $1 million.

When Nicole Argent of St. Charles went to a local convenience store to cash in, workers turned the computer screen around to prove to her that she had miscalculated her success.

Argent went to a U-Gas store in St. Louis County on Oct. 19 to buy a Mega Millions ticket, but arrived three minutes after the 8:59 p.m. cutoff. She settled for a couple of Powerball tickets for the Oct. 20 drawing.

She initially thought one of the tickets matched four white-ball numbers. It turned out she matched five white balls — 16, 54, 57, 62 and 69 — and the Powerball number, 23.