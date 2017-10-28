FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — A southern Iowa woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for embezzling nearly $19,000 from a Fort Madison chiropractic office where she had worked.

The Hawk Eye reports that 48-year-old Danylle Lei Weiler, of Chariton, was sentenced Friday in Lee County District Court — even though prosecutors had asked for a suspended sentence because of her lack of criminal history.

Weiler’s attorney has also asked for a deferred judgment.

Weiler pleaded guilty to theft after being arrested last year. Prosecutors say she stole $18,891 from Courtney Chiropractic Center from 2012 to sometime in 2016. She had worked at the practice for 15 years.

