FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — A southern Iowa woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for embezzling nearly $19,000 from a Fort Madison chiropractic office where she had worked.
The Hawk Eye reports that 48-year-old Danylle Lei Weiler, of Chariton, was sentenced Friday in Lee County District Court — even though prosecutors had asked for a suspended sentence because of her lack of criminal history.
Weiler’s attorney has also asked for a deferred judgment.
Weiler pleaded guilty to theft after being arrested last year. Prosecutors say she stole $18,891 from Courtney Chiropractic Center from 2012 to sometime in 2016. She had worked at the practice for 15 years.
___
Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com