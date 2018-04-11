CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Camanche woman has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for carrying out insurance fraud involving a fire that destroyed her boyfriend’s vacant house.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 42-year-old Beth Galloway was sentenced in Cedar Rapids’ federal court. She was also ordered to make $152,875 in restitution.

Galloway was convicted last month by a jury of mail fraud, using fire to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors say Galloway twice drove a minor to James Plower’s vacant home in Martelle, Iowa, to attempt to set fire to it. Plower eventually deliberately set fire to the house and then collected more than $66,000 from his insurance company to cover the loss.

Plower is serving a 13-year prison term for his part.