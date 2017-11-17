DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level in nearly 17 years.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday the unemployment rate for October fell to 3 percent, down from the September rate of 3.2 percent. The unemployment rate is the lowest since January 2001.

The rate drop reflected a decline in the number of unemployed Iowans to about 51,000 in October. The number of working residents rose to 1.635 million.

The national employment rate in October was 4.1 percent.