Share story

By
The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level in nearly 17 years.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday the unemployment rate for October fell to 3 percent, down from the September rate of 3.2 percent. The unemployment rate is the lowest since January 2001.

The rate drop reflected a decline in the number of unemployed Iowans to about 51,000 in October. The number of working residents rose to 1.635 million.

The national employment rate in October was 4.1 percent.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press