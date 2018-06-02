DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa teen has been given a suspended prison sentence and probation for torching a famed covered bridge in Madison County, Iowa, that featured on the cover of the novel “The Bridges of Madison County.”
Television station KCCI reports that 18-year-old Alexander Hoff was sentenced Friday, getting five years’ probation and a suspended 10-year prison sentence. He had pleaded guilty in March to second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.
Hoff was among three people who set fire to the bridge in April 2017. The two others — Joel Davis and Alivia Bergmann — were sentenced to five years’ probation.
The bridge near Winterset also was featured in the 1995 movie adaptation of “The Bridges of Madison County.”

Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com