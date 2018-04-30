DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa Supreme Court justice is being treated for a form of skin cancer.

A court spokesman said Monday that Justice Daryl Hecht has been diagnosed with melanoma, considered the most serious type of skin cancer. Hecht has been treated in Sioux City and Rochester, Minnesota.

The spokesman says Hecht will participate in the court’s decisions as his treatment allows.

Hecht was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 2006. He had worked as a lawyer in Sioux City for 22 years before being appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals in 1999.

He grew up near Lytton, a small city west of Fort Dodge.