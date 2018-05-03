FAIRBANK, Iowa (AP) — Northeast Iowa residents have won a fight to remove three large wind energy turbines as the Iowa Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from a wind energy company.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Tuesday’s decision leaves in place an order that Mason Wind and Optimum Renewables must take down the 445-foot (136-meter) turbines built in 2016 for an estimated $11 million.

Fayette County zoning officials said the towers near Fairbank were “electric and gas transmission and regulating facilities” that didn’t need special permitting.

Neighboring property owners and the city sued the company and the county alleging the interpretation was incorrect. They say the turbines violate county zoning laws.

A district court judge ruled in 2016 that the turbines are electrical generating devices that require board of adjustment approval.

Mason attorneys declined to comment.

