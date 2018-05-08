AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University officials say they’re making changes in how the university responds to reports of sexual violence.

The university has been hit with sexual assault lawsuits alleging that the university mishandled the cases, including one settled Monday for $47,500.

The woman’s attorney, Tom Newkirk, told The Des Moines Register the settlement might have been higher if he and his client had not been satisfied the university is taking action.

Officials say changes include an overhaul of the sexual misconduct policy, the start of a sexual misconduct prevention initiative, and new training for all employees.

The university also has scheduled a public forum Wednesday concerning a recent “campus climate” survey. Among the findings: 11 percent of respondents indicated they had experienced unwanted sexual contact or conduct while at the university.

___

