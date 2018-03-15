DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has called a special election to fill the Senate seat left vacant by former lawmaker Bill Dix.
Reynolds announced Thursday an election will be held April 10 for Senate District 25. It’s comprised of Grundy and Hardin counties, and portions of Butler and Story counties.
Dix served as Senate majority leader until he resigned Monday from office. He stepped down after a video was published on the website Iowa Starting Line that showed the married Shell Rock Republican kissing a Statehouse lobbyist at a bar.
Republican Annette Sweeney and Democrat Tracy Freese are expected to face off in the election. Data shows the district has more than 16,000 active Republicans and more than 8,000 active Democrats. About 15,000 people are registered with no party.
