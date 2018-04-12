DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Senate has declined to confirm a doctor to the Iowa Board of Medicine because of an online comment she made about the LGBT community.

The Des Moines Register reports that Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointment of Katherine Asjes failed Wednesday. All 18 votes against the appointment were cast by Democrats.

Democratic Sen. Tony Bisignano says Asjes’ supportive comment on an online article in the Catholic World Report that criticized the LGBT community is concerning.

Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen says the comment raises concerns about whether Asjes would protect the health of all Iowa residents.

Asjes says that while she expressed agreement with the author, her comment was made seeking additional information.

The state Board of Medicine regulates physicians and surgeons, osteopathic physicians and licensed acupuncturists.

