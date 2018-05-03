COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Pottawattamie County’s top prosecutor says no charges will be filed against an officer who shot a suspect during a chase earlier this week.

County Attorney Matt Wilber said Thursday that Officer Jason Burleigh acted lawfully when he fired nine rounds early Tuesday morning at 28-year-old Clifton Wade, hitting Wade with three rounds. Omaha, Nebraska television station WOWT reports that Wade has undergone three surgeries at an Omaha hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say Wade led officers on a chase after they tried to stop him around 3 a.m. Tuesday at a closed construction site. Police say Wade intentionally rammed two police cruisers, leading Burleigh to fire his service weapon.

Two officers suffered minor injuries.

Wade faces charges of attempted murder, assault on a police officer and eluding.

___

Information from: WOWT-TV, http://www.wowt.com