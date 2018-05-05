MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a corrections officer at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women has been assaulted by an inmate.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release Saturday that the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Mitchellville prison.

Officials say the officer and another staffer were working in a mental health unit of the prison when an inmate began verbally abusing the officers.

When the inmate was told to return to her cell, she attacked — punching, wrestling and pulling the hair of the officer.

Official say the two officers were able to gain control of the inmate, and the corrections officer was not seriously injured.

Officials have not released the names of the officer or the inmate.