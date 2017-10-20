FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa prison officials say the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison continues to be in a lockdown with restricted movement of inmates after a staffer was stabbed on Wednesday.

Inmates cannot use the telephones and visits are suspended. Officials say there are no plans to lift the lockdown anytime soon.

Iowa Department of Corrections officials said Friday in a statement that the staff member has been released from the hospital and is home recovering.

The union representing prison workers says the staffer was stabbed five times by an inmate.

Prison officials confirm the offender has ties to groups affiliated with White Supremacy and say they continue to investigate.

Plans to modify the housing unit where the attack occurred are in drafting and prison officials say staffing plans are being evaluated.