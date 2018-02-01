IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa prison officials say the flu has contributed to the death of a 29-year-old inmate.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says Rashod Develt Aldridge died Thursday morning at an Iowa City hospital. His cause of death is listed as cardiac arrest, but officials say he had been in the hospital for treatment of complications from a chronic disease and the flu. Officials did not name the chronic disease that plagued Aldridge.

Aldridge was serving a 20-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and two counts of going armed with intent in the March 2015 stabbing death of his father, 50-year-old Roosevelt Aldridge.

He was sentenced last March.