FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa police department is easing its no-facial hair policy during November so officers can participate in a fundraiser for cancer research.

Fort Dodge police officers will be allowed to participate in No-Shave November, a month long event where participants don’t shave to raise awareness for cancer, The Messenger reported .

Department policy typically bans officers from growing facial hair.

Sgt. Jody Chansler came up with the idea to allow officers to participate. The fundraiser embraces hair since many cancer patients lose their hair during chemotherapy, Chansler said.

“It’s giving the officers a chance to give back,” Chansler said. “Cops don’t get to grow facial hair basically, so this is an opportunity to raise a little money.”

The department aims to raise $2,000.

“If we can get over that, that’d be great,” Chansler said.

About 10 officers will be participating in the event. Police Chief Roger Porter said each participating officer personally donates $50. The department has created a fundraising page on the No-Shave November official website where others can go and donate to the cause.

The department is also participating in the Polar Plunge in Badger Lake at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park on Nov. 5. The event benefits Special Olympics Iowa.

“What’s kind of neat about what we’re doing now with No-Shave is it gives everyone the opportunity to be a part of it,” Chansler said. “With the Polar Plunge, some officers have to work that day.”

Information from: The Messenger, http://www.messengernews.net