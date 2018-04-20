ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa have arrested a Missouri man accused of ramming and firing shots at a van he mistakenly thought was involved in an Amber alert.

The Des Moines Register says 41-year-old Matthew Golden, of Kearney, Missouri, called 911 just before 3 a.m. Tuesday after spotting the white van with Florida plates on Interstate 80 in Altoona. An Amber alert had been issued earlier for two Toronto, Iowa, children in a silver sedan with Illinois plates.

Police say Golden rammed the back of the van and fired two shots at it. Altoona Police Chief Greg Stallman says Golden ignored dispatchers’ commands to stop.

The van’s driver, who also called 911, wasn’t hurt.

Police who soon arrived found Golden stripped to his underwear lying face-down the road. Officers say he had two guns and 16 grams of marijuana. He’s charged with assault and other counts.

An attorney wasn’t listed Friday for Golden in online court records.

