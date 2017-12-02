NORA SPRINGS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when their sport utility vehicle collided with a train in northeastern Iowa.

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that the crash happened around noon Friday at a Floyd County railroad crossing near Nora Springs. The Iowa State Patrol says the train struck the front passenger side of the SUV.

Officials say two people died at the scene and a third person was flown to a hospital.

Ben Miller with the Iowa State Patrol says investigators don’t yet know was caused the collision.

While there are lights at the crossing, there are no crossing arms there.

The patrol has not issued a news release naming those killed and injured in the crash.

___

Information from: KCRG-TV, http://www.kcrg.com