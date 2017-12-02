NORA SPRINGS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when their sport utility vehicle collided with a train in northeastern Iowa.
Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that the crash happened around noon Friday at a Floyd County railroad crossing near Nora Springs. The Iowa State Patrol says the train struck the front passenger side of the SUV.
Officials say two people died at the scene and a third person was flown to a hospital.
Ben Miller with the Iowa State Patrol says investigators don’t yet know was caused the collision.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- Amazon’s HQ2 choice: go to software developers, or find a place that will pull them in
- Analysis | How does Tennessee's suspension of John Currie affect Mike Leach and WSU's athletic-director search?
While there are lights at the crossing, there are no crossing arms there.
The patrol has not issued a news release naming those killed and injured in the crash.
___
Information from: KCRG-TV, http://www.kcrg.com