DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines Register was named Friday as the Iowa Newspaper Association 2018 “Newspaper of the Year.” The award was announced at the association’s Awards Banquet during the INA 2018 Convention and Trade Show in Des Moines. Presentations were also made to winners of the 2018 Iowa Better Newspaper Contests, which were judged by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.

More than 4,300 entries in dozens of categories were judged by class, based on circulation. Daily Class I is for newspapers published daily with 9,999 circulation and less, Daily Class II is for newspapers published daily with 10,000 circulation and more. Weekly Class I is for newspapers published weekly with 1,001 circulation and less. Weekly Class II, 1,002 to 1,550 circulation; Weekly Class III, 1,551 and above circulation.

Winners in all contest categories are listed below.

General Excellence, Daily I: First Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Second Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan, Third Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette, Third Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I: First Place-Prairie City News, Second Place-Colfax Jasper Co. Tribune,

Third Place-Ackley World Journal; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Second Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun, Third Place-Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune, Weekly III: First Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Third Place-Waverly Newspapers;

Young Iowa Journals, Daily I Marshalltown Times Republican-Sara Jordan-Heintz, Daily II: Des Moines Register-Courtney Crowder; Weekly III: Iowa Falls Times-Citizen-Marissa VanWingen;

Investigative Reporting, Daily I: Carroll Daily Times Herald-Jared Strong, Daily II: Cedar Rapids Gazette -Erin Jordan, Weekly II: Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune-Storm Lake Pilot Tribune Staff;

Bill Monroe Innovation, Daily II: Cedar Rapids Gazette-Cedar Rapids Gazette Staff

Best Editorial Pages, Daily I: First Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal, Second Place-Clinton Herald, Third Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald; Daily II: First Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette, Second Place-Sioux City Journal, Third Place-Des Moines Register; Weekly I: First Place Westside Observer, Second Place-West Branch Times, Third Place-Colfax Jasper Co. Tribune; Weekly II: First Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun, Second Place-Bloomfield Democrat, Third Place-Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune; Weekly III: First Place-Eldridge North Scott Press, Second Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen;

Best Front Page, Daily I: First Place-Mason City Globe Gazette, Second Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Third Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register, Second Place-Waterloo Courier, Third Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I: First Place-Keota Eagle, Second Place-Panora Guthrie Co. Vedette, Third Place-Colfax Jasper Co. Tribune; Weekly II: First Place-Guthrie Center Times, Second Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun, Third Place-Grinnell Poweshiek County CR; Weekly III: First Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place-Jefferson Herald, Third Place-Hampton Chronicle;

Best Sports Section, Daily I: First Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Second Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan, Third Place-Ames Tribune; Daily II: First Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette, Second Place-Des Moines Register, Third Place-Davenport Quad-City Times; Weekly I:First Place-Ackley World Journal, Second Place-Greene Recorder, Third Place-Panora Guthrie Co. Vedette; Weekly II: First Place-Pella Chronicle, Second Place-Cascade Pioneer, Third Place-Williamsburg Journal Tribune; Weekly III: First Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place-Anamosa Journal-Eureka, Third Place-Dyersville Commercial;

Best Feature Page, Daily I: First Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan Second Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Third Place-Spencer Daily Reporter; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette, Third Place-Davenport Quad-City Times; Weekly I: First Place-Panora Guthrie Co. Vedette, Second Place-Prairie City News, Third Place-Colfax Jasper Co. Tribune; Weekly II: First Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun,

Second Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Third Place-Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune; Weekly III: First Place-Indianola Record-Herald & Tribune, Second Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place-Maquoketa Sentinel-Press;

Coverage of Government and Politics, Daily I: First Place-Clinton Herald, Second Place-Ames Tribune, Third Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette, Third Place-Sioux City Journal; Weekly I: First Place-Ackley World Journal, Second Place-Colfax Jasper Co. Tribune, Third Place-Rockwell Pioneer Enterprise; Weekly II: First Place-Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune, Second Place-Lake City Graphic-Advocate, Third Place-Marengo Pioneer-Republican; Weekly III: First Place-Jefferson Herald, Second Place-Eldridge North Scott Press, Third Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen;

Coverage of Education, Daily I: First Place-Mason City Globe Gazette, Second Place-Clinton Herald, Third Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald; Daily II: First Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette, Second Place-Sioux City Journal; Weekly I: First Place-Colfax Jasper Co. Tribune, Second Place-Westside Observer, Third Place-Inwood West Lyon Herald; Weekly II: First Place-Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune, Second Place-Calmar Courier, Third Place-Lake City Graphic-Advocate; Weekly III: First Place-Eldridge North Scott Press, Second Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place-Pocahontas Record Democrat;

Coverage of Agriculture, Daily I: First Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan, Second Place-Spencer Daily Reporter, Third Place-Newton Daily News; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette, Third Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I: First Place-Prairie City News, Second Place-Colfax Jasper Co. Tribune, Third Place-Inwood West Lyon Herald; Weekly II: First Place-Eldora Newspapers, Second Place-Bloomfield Democrat, Third Place-Lake City Graphic-Advocate; Weekly III: First Place-Altoona Herald-Index, Second Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen;

Coverage of Business, Daily I: First Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Second Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal, Third Place-Ottumwa Courier; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register, Second Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Third Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette; Weekly I: First Place-Prairie City News, Second Place-Story City Herald, Third Place-Allison Butler Co. Tribune-Journal; Weekly II: First Place-Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune, Second Place-Marengo Pioneer-Republican, Third Place-Lake City Graphic-Advocate; Weekly III: First Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Second Place-Eldridge North Scott Press, Third Place-Jefferson Herald;

Coverage of Court and Crime, Daily I: First Place-Mason City Globe Gazette, Second Place-Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil, Third Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan; Daily II: First Place-Sioux City Journal, Second Place-Des Moines Register, Third Place-Davenport Quad-City Times; Weekly I: First Place-Prairie City News, Second Place-Colfax Jasper Co. Tribune, Third Place-Ackley World Journal; Weekly II: First Place-Calmar Courier, Second Place-Lake City Graphic-Advocate, Third Place-Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune; Weekly III: First Place-Jefferson Herald, Second Place-DeWitt Observer, Third Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen;

Best Special Section – Editorial, Daily I: First Place-Ottumwa Courier, Second Place-Ottumwa Courier, Third Place-Spencer Daily Reporter; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register, Second Place-Davenport Quad-City Times, Third Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I: First Place-La Porte City Progress-Review, Second Place-Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter, Third Place-North Liberty Leader; Weekly II: First Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun, Second Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun, Third Place-Buffalo Center Tribune; Weekly III: First Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place-Grundy Center Register, Third Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen;

Total Newspaper Design, Daily I: First Place-Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil, Second Place-Clinton Herald, Third Place-Centerville Daily I:owegian;Daily II: First Place-Waterloo Courier; Weekly I:First Place-Inwood West Lyon Herald, Second Place-La Porte City Progress-Review, Third Place-Rockwell Pioneer Enterprise; Weekly II: First Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun, Second Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Third Place-Guthrie Center Times; Weekly III: First Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Third Place-Waverly Newspapers;

Community Leadership, Daily I:First Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Second Place-Marshalltown Times Republican, Third Place-Clinton Herald; Daily II: First Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette, Second Place-Des Moines Register, Third Place-Davenport Quad-City Times; Weekly I:First Place-Dayton Leader, Second Place-Ackley World Journal, Third Place-Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News; Weekly III: First Place-Hampton Chronicle, Second Place-Denison Newspapers, Third Place-Indianola Record-Herald & Tribune;

Best Headline Writing, Daily I:First Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald; Daily II: First Place-Waterloo Courier; Weekly I: First Place-Ackley World Journal, Second Place-West Branch Times, Third Place-La Porte City Progress-Review; Weekly II: First Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun, Second Place-Akron Hometowner, Third Place-Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter; Weekly III: First Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place-Denison Newspapers, Third Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen;

Best Use of Graphics, Daily I: First Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan, Second Place-Clinton Herald, Third Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette, Third Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I:First Place-West Branch Times, Second Place-Ackley World Journal, Third Place-Rockwell Pioneer Enterprise; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Second Place-Sully Hometown Press; Weekly III: First Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place-Hampton Chronicle, Third Place-DeWitt Observer;

Best Newspaper Website, Daily I: First Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan, Second Place-Ames Tribune, Third Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal; Daily II: First Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I:First Place-Prairie City News; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Second Place-Cascade Pioneer, Third Place-Lake City Graphic-Advocate; Weekly III: First Place-Waverly Newspapers, Second Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place-Eldridge North Scott Press;

Best Video, Daily I:First Place-Clinton Herald-Staff, Second Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan-Gage Miskimen, Joseph Cress, Third Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald-Jared Strong; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register-Rodney White, Second Place-Des Moines Register-Michael Zamora, Third Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Liz Zabel; Weekly I:First Place-Rockwell Pioneer Enterprise-Travis Fischer, Caitlin Ware, Ethan Stoetzer, Second Place-La Porte City Progress-Review-Mike Whittlesey; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News-Matt Heinrichs, Second Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News-Matt Heinrichs, Third Place-Perry Chief-Dan Mika; Weekly III: First Place-Waverly Newspapers-Anelia K. Dimitrova, Second Place-Waverly Newspapers-Anelia K. Dimitrova, Third Place-Jefferson Herald-Brandon Hurley;

Best Slideshow, Daily I:First Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan-Staff, Second Place-Clinton Herald-Scott Levine, Third Place-Clinton Herald-Scott Levine; Daily II: First Place-Davenport Quad-City Times-Andy Abeyta, Second Place-Davenport Quad-City Times-Andy Abeyta, Third Place-Des Moines Register-Brian Powers; Weekly I:First Place-La Porte City Progress-Review-Mike Whittlesey, Second Place-La Porte City Progress-Review-Mike Whittlesey, Third Place-La Porte City Progress-Review-Mike Whittlesey; Weekly II: First Place-Lake City Graphic-Advocate-Erin Sommers, Second Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News-Matt Heinrichs, Third Place-Perry Chief-Kiley Wellendorf; Weekly III: First Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen-Sara Konrad Baranowski, Second Place-Eldridge North Scott Press-Mark Ridolfi, Erin Gentz, Third Place-Eldridge North Scott Press-Mark Ridolfi, Erin Gentz;

Best Blog, Daily I:First Place-Clinton Herald-Scott Levine, Second Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald-Douglas Burns; Daily II: First Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Mike Hlas, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Todd Dorman, Third Place-Waterloo Courier-Christinia Crippes; Weekly I:First Place-Lowden Sun-News and Advertiser-Ryan Stonebraker; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News-Seth Boyes; Weekly III: First Place-Tipton Conservative-Ryan Stonebraker, Second Place-Waverly Newspapers-Anelia K. Dimitrova, Third Place-Jefferson Herald-Brandon Hurley;

Best Use of Social Media, Daily I:First Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal, Second Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Third Place-Newton Daily News; Daily II: First Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette; Weekly I:First Place-Dayton Leader, Second Place-Prairie City News, Third Place-Greene Recorder; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Second Place-Akron Hometowner, Third Place-Perry Chief; Weekly III: First Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Second Place-Denison Newspapers, Third Place-Wilton-Durant Advocate News;

Best Newspaper Marketing, Daily I:First Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal, Second Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan, Third Place-Clinton Herald; Daily II: First Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Second Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Third Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I:First Place-Elgin Echo, Second Place-Westside Observer, Third Place-La Porte City Progress-Review; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Second Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun, Third Place-Guthrie Center Times; Weekly III: First Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen;

Best News Story, Daily I:First Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan-Maria Curi, Second Place-Ames Tribune-Michael Crumb, Third Place-Charles City Press-Bob Steenson; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register-Jason Clayworth, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Erin Jordan, Third Place-Des Moines Register-Tony Leys; Weekly I:First Place-Slater Tri-County Times-Marlys Baker, Second Place-Colfax Jasper Co. Tribune-Anthony Victor Reyes,Third Place-Panora Guthrie Co. Vedette-Ashley Schable; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News-Russ Mitchell, Second Place-Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune-Dana Larsen, Third Place-Grinnell Poweshiek County CR-Dann Hayes, Brian Rathjen, Jim Magdefrau; Weekly III: First Place-Waverly Newspapers-Anelia K. Dimitrova, Second Place-DeWitt Observer-Tom Pantera, Third Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review-Lana Bradstream;

Best Breaking News Story, Daily I:First Place-Mason City Globe Gazette-Molly Montag, Second Place-Iowa City Press-Citizen-S. Gruber-Miller, David Scrivner, Third Place-Marshalltown Times Republican-Mike Donahey; Daily II: First Place-Davenport Quad-City Times-Tara Becker, Jennifer DeWitt, Barb Ickes, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Staff, Third Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Lee Hermistion, BA Morelli; Weekly I:First Place-McGregor North Iowa Times-Audrey Posten, Second Place-Allison Butler Co. Tribune-Journal-Bethany Carson, Third Place-Colfax Jasper Co. Tribune-Mike Mendenhall; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News-Russ Mitchell, Second Place-Parkersburg Eclipse-News-Review-Greg Forbes, Third Place-Lake City Graphic-Advocate-Erin Sommers; Weekly III: First Place-Waverly Newspapers-Anelia K. Dimitrova, Second Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review-Mark Mahoney, Third Place-Denison Newspapers-Gordon Wolf;

Best News Feature Story, Daily I:First Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald-Jared Strong, Second Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald-Rebecca McKinsey, Third Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan-Tessa Solomon; Daily II: First Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald-Allie Hinga, Second Place-Davenport Quad-City Times-Don Doxsie, Third Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Chelsea Keenan; Weekly I: First Place-West Branch Times-Gregory Norfleet, Second Place-Prairie City News-Anthony Victor Reyes, Third Place-Prairie City News-Mike Mendenhall; Weekly II: First Place-Bloomfield Democrat-Karen Spurgeon, Second Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News-Russ Mitchell, Third Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun-Jessica Karolczak; Weekly III: First Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen-Sara Konrad Baranowski, Second Place-DeWitt Observer-Kate Howes, Third Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review-Lana Bradstream;

Best Personality Feature Story, Daily I: First Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald-Rebecca McKinsey, Second Place-Clinton Herald-Jake Mosbach, Third Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal-Anne Blankenship; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register-Courtney Crowder, Second Place-Davenport Quad-City Times-Don Doxsie, Third Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Makayla Tendall, Molly Duffy, Alison Gowans; Weekly I: First Place-La Porte City Progress-Review-Mike Whittlesey, Second Place-McGregor North Iowa Times-Audrey Posten, Third Place-Panora Guthrie Co. Vedette-Ashley Schable; Weekly II: First Place-Bloomfield Democrat-Karen Spurgeon, Second Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun-Tom Lawrence, Third Place-Cascade Pioneer-Craig Purcell; Weekly III: First Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen-Sara Konrad Baranowski, Second Place-Waverly Newspapers-Anelia K. Dimitrova, Third Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen-Tony Baranowski;

Best Sports Story, Daily I:First Place-Iowa City Press-Citizen-Matthew Bain, Second Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal-Troy Banning, Third Place-Iowa City Press-Citizen-Matthew Bain; Daily II: First Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald-Jim Leitner, Second Place-Waterloo Courier-Doug Newhoff, Third Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Erin Jordan; Weekly I:First Place-Ackley World Journal-Corey Meints, Second Place-Colfax Jasper Co. Tribune-Troy Hyde, Third Place-Panora Guthrie Co. Vedette-Ashley Schable; Weekly II: First Place-Vinton Newspapers-Blake Baxter, Second Place-Vinton Newspapers-Blake Baxter, Third Place-Parkersburg Eclipse-News-Review-Jake Ryder; Weekly III: First Place-Waverly Newspapers-Tyler Poslosky, Second Place-Dyersville Commercial-Beth Lutgen, Third Place-Grundy Center Register-Jake Ryder;

Best Sports Feature Story, Daily I:First Place-Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil-Kevin White, Second Place-Iowa City Press-Citizen-Matthew Bain, Third Place-Ames Tribune-Joseph Hoyt; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register-Mark Emmert, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Jeff Johnson, Third Place-Davenport Quad-City Times-Jack Cullen; Weekly I:First Place-Ackley World Journal-Corey Meints, Second Place-Panora Guthrie Co. Vedette-Caitlin Ware, Third Place-Panora Guthrie Co. Vedette-Ashley Schable; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News-Russ Mitchell, Second Place-Vinton Newspapers-Drew Curtis, Third Place-Vinton Newspapers-Drew Curtis; Weekly III: First Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen-Marissa VanWingen, Second Place-Jefferson Herald-Brandon Hurley, Third Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen-Justin Ites;

Best Series, Daily I:First Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald-Rebecca McKinsey, Second Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald-Jared Strong, Third Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal-Staff; Daily II: First Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald-Bennet Goldstein, Second Place-Des Moines Register-Kathy Bolton, Amber Eaton, Third Place-Des Moines Register-Jason Clayworth; Weekly I:First Place-Greene Recorder-Sylvia Hawker, Ross Hawker, Second Place-Panora Guthrie Co. Vedette-Caitlin Ware, Third Place-Ackley World Journal-Corey Meints; Weekly II: First Place-Eldora Newspapers-Robert Maharry, Second Place-Lake City Graphic-Advocate-Erin Sommers, Third Place-Calmar Courier-Mike Hohenbrink; Weekly III: First Place-Knoxville Journal-Express-Kyle Ocker, Nicole Presley, Ethan Goetz, Second Place-Sioux Center News-Jacob Hall, Third Place-DeWitt Observer-Kate Howes;

Excellence In Editorial Writing, Daily I: First Place-Ames Tribune-Michael Crumb, Second Place-Clinton Herald-Scott Levine, Third Place-Ottumwa Courier-Staff; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register-Andie Dominick, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Todd Dorman, Third Place-Davenport Quad-City Times-Jon Alexander; Weekly I: First Place-West Branch Times-Gregory Norfleet, Second Place-Westside Observer-Janine Kock, Third Place-Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner-Bruce Odson; Weekly II: First Place-Bloomfield Democrat-Karen Spurgeon, Second Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun-Tom Lawrence, Third Place-Hartley Sentinel-News-Nicholas Pedley; Weekly III: First Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen-Sara Konrad Baranowski, Mark Hamilton, Second Place-Decorah Journal-Rick Fromm, Third Place-Jefferson Herald-Rick Morain;

Master Columnist, Daily I: First Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald-Rebecca McKinsey, Second Place-Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil-Tom Schmitt, Third Place-Spencer Daily Reporter-Paula Buenger; Daily II: First Place-Sioux City Journal-Tim Gallagher, Second Place-Sioux City Journal-Bruce Miller, Third Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald-Ben Jacobson; Weekly I: First Place-Colfax Jasper Co. Tribune-Mike Mendenhall, Second Place-Dayton Leader-Kendra Breitsprecher, Third Place-Prairie City News-Dana King; Weekly II: First Place-Bloomfield Democrat-Randy Evans, Second Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News-Seth Boyes, Third Place-Vinton Newspapers-Jim Morrison; Weekly III: First Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review-Ken Fuson, Second Place-Cresco Times Plain Dealer-Marcie Klomp, Third Place-Grundy Center Register-Robert Maharry;

Best Sports Columnist, Daily I: First Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal-Troy Banning, Second Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan-Jordan Hansen, Third Place-Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil-Kevin White; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register-Chad Leistikow, Second Place-Sioux City Journal-Tim Gallagher, Third Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald-Brenden West; Weekly I:First Place-Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner-Bruce Odson, Second Place-Lowden Sun-News and Advertiser-Ryan Stonebraker; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News-Matt Heinrichs, Second Place-Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune-Dana Larsen, Third Place-Bloomfield Democrat-Scott Spurgeon; Weekly III: First Place-Waverly Newspapers-Tyler Poslosky, Second Place-Decorah Journal-Rick Fromm, Third Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review-Scott Byers;

Best News Photo, Daily I: First Place-Charles City Press-Thomas Nelson, Second Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald-Rebecca McKinsey, Third Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald-Jared Strong; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register-Brian Powers, Second Place-Waterloo Courier-Matthew Putney, Third Place-Des Moines Register-Michael Zamora; Weekly I:First Place-West Branch Times-Gregory Norfleet, Second Place-Sheffield Press-Hunter Shever, Third Place-Colfax Jasper Co. Tribune-Mike Mendenhall; Weekly II: First Place-Lake City Graphic-Advocate-Erin Sommers, Second Place-Adel Dallas Co. News-Clint Cole, Third Place-Tama News-Herald-John Speer; Weekly III: First Place-Indianola Record-Herald & Tribune-Michael Rolands, Second Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review-Josh Harrell, Third Place-Indianola Record-Herald & Tribune-Michael Rolands;

Best Breaking News Photo, Daily I: First Place-Oskaloosa Herald-Jeff Forward, Second Place-Mason City Globe Gazette-Chris Zoeller, Third Place-Iowa City Press-Citizen-David Scrivner; Daily II: First Place-Davenport Quad-City Times-Andy Abeyta, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Rebecca F. Miller, Third Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald-Dave Kettering; Weekly I:First Place-McGregor North Iowa Times-Audrey Posten, Second Place-Westside Observer-Janine Kock, Third Place-Ossian Bee-Zak Kriener; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News-Seth Boyes, Second Place-Grinnell Poweshiek County CR-Dann Hayes, Third Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News-Seth Boyes; Weekly III: First Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review-Josh Harrell, Second Place-Kalona News-Jake Bourgeois, Third Place-Maquoketa Sentinel-Press-Brooke Taylor;

Best Sports Photo, Daily I: First Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan-Joseph Cress, Second Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan-Anthony Vazquez, Third Place-Mason City Globe Gazette-Chris Zoeller; Daily II: First Place-Davenport Quad-City Times-Andy Abeyta, Second Place-Des Moines Register-Brian Powers, Third Place-Des Moines Register-Michael Zamora; Weekly I:First Place-Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter-Nathan Broek, Second Place-Inwood West Lyon Herald-Jason Hommes, Third Place-Eagle Grove Eagle-Les Houser; Weekly II: First Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun-Josh Harrell, Second Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News-Matt Heinrichs, Third Place-Belle Plaine Star Press Union-Jim Magdefrau; Weekly III: First Place-Dyersville Commercial-Beth Lutgen, Second Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen-Justin Ites, Third Place-Jefferson Herald-Brandon Hurley;

Best Feature Photo, Daily I: First Place-Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil-Joe Shearer, Second Place-Iowa City Press-Citizen-David Scrivner, Third Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald-Jeff Storjohann; Daily II: First Place-Davenport Quad-City Times-Andy Abeyta, Second Place-Des Moines Register-Brian Powers, Third Place-Sioux City Journal-Jim Lee; Weekly I:First Place-North Liberty Leader-Chris Umscheid, Second Place-Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner-Roy Tucker, Third Place-Jewell South Hamilton Record-News-Scott Ervin; Weekly II: First Place-Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter-Jessica Jensen, Second Place-Akron Hometowner-Joe Hook, Third Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun-Jeff Wagner; Weekly III: First Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review-Josh Harrell, Second Place-Dyersville Commercial-Beth Lutgen, Third Place-Denison Newspapers-Todd Danner;

Best News Feature Photo, Daily I: First Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan-James Year, Second Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan-James Year, Third Place-Mason City Globe Gazette-Chris Zoeller; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register-Brian Powers, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Jim Slosiarek, Third Place-Davenport Quad-City Times-Andy Abeyta; Weekly I: First Place-Prairie City News-Anthony Victor Reyes, Second Place-Colfax Jasper Co. Tribune-Anthony Victor Reyes, Third Place-Westside Observer-Colleen Rossiter; Weekly II: First Place-Cascade Pioneer-Craig Purcell, Second Place-Lake Mills Graphic-Sherylee Gasper, Third Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News-Matt Heinrichs; Weekly III: First Place-Altoona Herald-Index-Mark Davitt, Second Place-Maquoketa Sentinel-Press-Brooke Taylor, Third Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review-Josh Harrell;

Best Photo Story, Daily I: First Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald-Jared Strong, Rebecca McKinsey, Second Place-Iowa City Press-Citizen-David Scrivner, Third Place-Spencer Daily Reporter-Nate Shaunghnessy, Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register-Michael Zamora, Second Place-Des Moines Register-Brian Powers, Third Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Rebecca F. Miller; Weekly I: First Place-Ossian Bee-Zak Kriener, Second Place-Ackley World Journal-Corey Meints, Third Place-Ackley World Journal-Becky Schipper; Weekly II: First Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun-Staff, Second Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun-Josh Harrell, Third Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News-Matt Heinrichs; Weekly III: First Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review-Rylan Howe, Second Place-Bellevue Herald-Leader-David Namanny, Third Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review-Rylan Howe;

Best Ad Featuring Grocery/Food/Entertainment, Daily I: First Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Second Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Third Place-Creston News Advertiser; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette, Third Place-Des Moines Register; Weekly I: First Place-Aurelia Star, Second Place-Inwood West Lyon Herald, Third Place-Allison Butler Co. Tribune-Journal; Weekly II: First Place-Guthrie Center Times, Second Place-Vinton Newspapers, Third Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Weekly III: First Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Third Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review;

Best Ad Featuring Financial, Insurance, or Other Professional Service, Daily I: First Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal, Second Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Third Place-Oelwein Register; Daily II: First Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Second Place-Fort Dodge Messenger, Third Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I: First Place-Inwood West Lyon Herald, Second Place-Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter, Third Place-Ackley World Journal; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Second Place-Sumner Gazette, Third Place-Garner Leader; Weekly III: First Place-Wilton-Durant Advocate News, Second Place-Denison Newspapers, Third Place-Maquoketa Sentinel-Press;

Best Ad Featuring Furniture, Furnishings, Appliances or Hardware, Daily I: First Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan, Second Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Third Place-Newton Daily News; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register, Second Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Third Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I:First Place-Prairie City News; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Second Place-Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter, Third Place-Stuart Herald; Weekly III :First Place-Maquoketa Sentinel-Press, Second Place-Monticello Express, Third Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review;

Best Ad Featuring Automotive, Boats, Aircraft, Tires, Gasoline, Etc.,Daily I: First Place-Creston News Advertiser, Second Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal, Third Place-Spencer Daily Reporter; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette, Third Place-Des Moines Register; Weekly I:First Place-Inwood West Lyon Herald, Second Place-Allison Butler Co. Tribune-Journal, Third Place-Prairie City News; Weekly II: First Place-Bloomfield Democrat, Second Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Third Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News; Weekly III: First Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Second Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place-Waverly Newspapers;

Best Ad Featuring Miscellaneous, Daily I: First Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Second Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan, Third Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan; Daily II: First Place-Fort Dodge Messenger, Second Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Third Place-Des Moines Register; Weekly I: First Place-Elgin Echo, Second Place-Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter, Third Place-Clarksville Star; Weekly II: First Place-Independence News/Buchanan County Review, Second Place-Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter, Third Place-Sully Hometown Press; Weekly III: First Place-Eldridge North Scott Press, Second Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review;

Best Special Section Advertising, Daily I: First Place-Spencer Daily Reporter, Second Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal, Third Place-Newton Daily News; Daily II: First Place-Waterloo Courier, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette, Third Place-Waterloo Courier; Weekly I: First Place-Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter, Second Place-Holstein Advance, Third Place-Westside Observer; Weekly II: First Place-Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter, Second Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun, Third Place-Guthrie Center Times; Weekly III: First Place-Waverly Newspapers, Second Place-Maquoketa Sentinel-Press, Third Place-Monticello Express;

Best Ad Series or Campaign Featuring Any Service or Merchandise Category, Daily I: First Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal, Second Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Third Place-Clinton Herald; Daily II: First Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette, Third Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I: First Place-Inwood West Lyon Herald, Second Place-Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter; Weekly II: First Place-Garner Leader, Second Place-Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter, Third Place-Mapleton Press; Weekly III: First Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Second Place-Jefferson Herald, Third Place-Denison Newspapers;

Best Ad Idea for a Community Promotion or Event, Daily I: First Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Second Place-Oelwein Register, Third Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register-Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Third Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald; Weekly I: First Place-Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter, Second Place-Clarksville Star, Third Place-Westside Observer; Weekly II: First Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun, Second Place-Stuart Herald, Third Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun; Weekly II: First Place-Wilton-Durant Advocate News, Second Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review;

Best Agricultural Advertising, Daily I: First Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal, Second Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Third Place-Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal; Daily II: First Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Second Place-Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Third Place-Des Moines Register; Weekly I: First Place-Prairie City News; Weekly II: First Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun, Second Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun, Third Place-Bloomfield Democrat; Weekly III: First Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Third Place-Jefferson Herald;

Best Web Advertisement, Daily I: First Place-Creston News Advertiser, Second Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan, Third Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register, Second Place-Des Moines Register, Third Place-Fort Dodge Messenger; Weekly I: First Place-Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter, Second Place-Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter; Weekly II: First Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, Second Place-Rock Rapids Lyon Co. Reporter; Weekly III: First Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Second Place-Iowa Falls Times-Citizen, Third Place-Dyersville Commercial;

Best Ad Designer, Daily I: First Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald-Kelly Cody, Second Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald-Beckham Miller, Third Place-Iowa City Daily Iowan-Heidi Owen; Daily II: First Place-Des Moines Register-Suzanne Milosevich, Second Place-Cedar Rapids Gazette-Michele Maakestad, Third Place-Des Moines Register-Wade Breitsprecher; Weekly I: First Place-Aurelia Star-Becky Bruning, Weekly II: First Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun-Krystal Poppema, Second Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun-Kristin Oldenkamp, Third Place-Akron Hometowner-Erica Kjar; Weekly III: First Place-Dyersville Commercial-Valerie Vorwald, Second Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review-Krystal Poppema, Third Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review-Kristin Oldenkamp;

Best Of Class Advertising, Daily I: First Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald, Second Place-Spencer Daily Reporter, Third Place-Carroll Daily Times Herald; Daily II: First Place-Waterloo Courier, Second Place-Des Moines Register, Third Place-Des Moines Register; Weekly I: First Place-Hull Sioux Co. Index-Reporter, Second Place-Inwood West Lyon Herald, Third Place-Prairie City News; Weekly II: First Place-Independence News/Buchanan County Review, Second Place-Sheldon Mail-Sun, Third Place-Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News; Weekly III: First Place-Sheldon N’West Iowa Review, Second Place-Eldridge North Scott Press, Third Place-Wilton-Durant Advocate News.