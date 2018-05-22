LOS ANGELES (AP) — Iowa native Maddie Poppe has won “American Idol.”
The singer-songwriter bested Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett in Monday night’s two-hour finale on ABC.
Poppe and Hutchinson announced on the program that they’re dating, surprising judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. They then performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
Poppe called the experience incredible.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
Hutchinson took to Twitter to congratulate Poppe.
The three judges performed during the finale along with Patti LaBelle, Nick Jonas and Mustard, Bebe Rexha, Darius Rucker, Gary Clark Jr., Yolanda Adams and Kermit the Frog.