MABEL, Minn. (AP) — A motorcyclist from Iowa is dead after colliding with a horse in southeastern Minnesota.
Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase says the crash was reported about 11:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 44 west of Mabel.
The 60-year-old man from Decorah, Iowa, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on the highway when he struck a horse in the eastbound lane.
The man died at the scene. His name was not immediately released. The horse also died in the accident.
