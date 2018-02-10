DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A woman accused of leaving her children home alone, including one child covered in feces, has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against her as part of a deal with prosecutors.

The Des Moines Register reports that 26-year-old Destinee Miller, of Des Moines, appeared Thursday in Polk County District Court and pleaded guilty to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. She faces up to 10 years in prison when she’s sentenced March 26.

In exchange for her guilty plea, three counts of child endangerment were dropped.

She was charged in October after officers found her three young children outside their filthy home. One child was covered with feces, another had a full diaper. Police say she left her 4-year-old boy in charge of his 2- and 1-year-old siblings.

