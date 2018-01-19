DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A trial has been scheduled for a Dubuque woman accused of letting her seven children live amid what police say was garbage, rotted food and feces on their home’s floor.
Court records say 34-year-old Tiesha Martin pleaded not guilty Tuesday to seven counts of child endangerment. Her trial is set to begin March 19.
Thirty-three-year-old Jermaine Watson, who police say is the father of the youngest child, also has pleaded not guilty. Court records don’t yet show a trial date for him.
The records say police and a social worker checking on the children at Martin’s residence Jan. 2 found the squalid conditions and say the children were sharing just one bedroom and bed.
Martin has said officers lied about the conditions.