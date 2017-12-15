CHEROKEE, Iowa (AP) — A northwestern Iowa man has agreed to serve a 10-year prison sentence in pleading guilty to causing a fatal crash last year.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 23-year-old Casey Herron, of Quimby, Iowa, pleaded guilty Tuesday to vehicular homicide and operating while intoxicated shortly after his trial in Cherokee County District Court began.

As part of the deal, Herron agreed to a 10-year prison term when he’s sentenced on Feb. 2.

Prosecutors say Herron was drunk when he crashed a pickup truck July 30, 2016, in rural Cherokee County, killing one of his passengers, 21-year-old Vitali Zhylka. Herron and two others in the truck were injured.

