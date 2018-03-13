DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque man found guilty of second-degree murder in his girlfriend’s stabbing death is asking for a new trial, claiming jury misconduct.

The Telegraph Herald reports that attorneys for 26-year-old Fontae Buelow claim that a juror who did not believe Buelow was guilty of murder was bullied by two other jurors. Buelow’s lawyers say that juror was then improperly removed by the judge during deliberations and replaced with an alternate.

But the two jurors accused of bullying reported to the judge that the removed juror refused to participate in deliberations and that he entered the jury room declaring his mind was made up.

Buelow was found guilty of the March 2017 death of 21-year-old Samantha Link. Prosecutors say Buelow stabbed Link multiple times, but Buelow maintained that Link stabbed herself.

___

